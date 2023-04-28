Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $82.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.