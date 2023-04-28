Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 6,458 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.