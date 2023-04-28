Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $407,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,542,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 83,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.