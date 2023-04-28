Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 602 ($7.52) to GBX 600 ($7.49) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.74) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.99) to GBX 575 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.00.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

