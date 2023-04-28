Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Down 1.5%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 10.25 and last traded at 10.29. Approximately 39,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.45.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 10.37 and its 200-day moving average is 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.