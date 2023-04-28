Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 5,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

