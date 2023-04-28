GMX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $628.80 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, GMX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GMX has a market cap of $628.80 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $72.51 or 0.00246927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,209,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,672,241 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

