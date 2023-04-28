Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 5,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 38,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 272,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

