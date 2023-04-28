Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock remained flat at $100.10 during trading on Friday. 43,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

