GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 325,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,551,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

