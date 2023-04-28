Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,000.00

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 ($49.96) and last traded at GBX 4,000 ($49.96), with a volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,850 ($48.08).

Goodwin Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,886.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,683.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,460.63.

Goodwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,094.34%.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

