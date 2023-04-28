Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHHC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,931. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

