Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 2.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in WestRock by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WestRock by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in WestRock by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WestRock by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 600,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

