Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,709. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

