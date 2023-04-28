Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,667.07. 170,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,559.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2,240.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 128.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

