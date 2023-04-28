Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 1.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,389. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

