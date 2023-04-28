Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Aries I Acquisition comprises about 6.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 93,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,485. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.