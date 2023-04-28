Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0641

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $789,292.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00306363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00521157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00402772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.