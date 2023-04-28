Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 3.7 %

ASR stock opened at $283.35 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.