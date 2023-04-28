GSK plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GSK has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

