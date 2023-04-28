Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Raised to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $4.30 on Monday. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

