Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading Up 7.2%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 84,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Halo Labs Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Halo Labs Company Profile

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

