Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNVR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.17%. Analysts anticipate that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

Featured Stories

