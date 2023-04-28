HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day moving average is $244.87. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $2,045,681.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

