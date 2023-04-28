H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,609. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

