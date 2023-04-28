Head-To-Head Review: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $33.20 billion 7.87 $11.50 billion $29.71 21.09 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.36 -$3.54 million ($0.15) -8.80

This table compares Broadcom and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 37.19% 73.52% 22.33% LightPath Technologies -11.89% -13.38% -7.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Broadcom and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 3 14 0 2.82 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus price target of $679.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise, and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

