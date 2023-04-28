Head-To-Head Review: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 1.87 -$17.95 million ($0.46) -1.65 Gogoro $382.83 million 1.26 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.47

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vicinity Motor and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gogoro has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 71.63%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -97.15% -46.00% -28.45% Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogoro beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.