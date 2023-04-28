Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 321,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,328. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 145.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Heartland Express by 1,533.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

