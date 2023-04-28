Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 59,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 197,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $34,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,602 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

