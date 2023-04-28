Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

