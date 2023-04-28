Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 1,760.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,683 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.79% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 97.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:BRBS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 15.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

