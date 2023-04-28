Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $25 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 2,511,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,648,966. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

