Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 1,846,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,160. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

