Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 239 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $98.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 411,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,736. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

