Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 532,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.