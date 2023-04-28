Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29 to $9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx +8% yr/yr or $11.253 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 billion. Hershey also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.46-$9.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $273.06. 1,129,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.69. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $273.42.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

