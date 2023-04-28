Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.49 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HESM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 540,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,174. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

See Also

