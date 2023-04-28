Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HXGBY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Further Reading

