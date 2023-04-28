Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HGV remained flat at $42.99 during midday trading on Friday. 529,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $41,554,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

