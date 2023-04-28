Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,033 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.63% of Hilton Worldwide worth $216,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. The company had a trading volume of 667,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

