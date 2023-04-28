Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HOC stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.89) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 120.40 ($1.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,431.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

