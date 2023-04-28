Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

See Also

