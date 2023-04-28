Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 4.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.01. 1,012,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Get Rating

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

