Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.60. 1,784,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.60.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

