Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.