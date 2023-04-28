Horizen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.80 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.84 or 0.00033616 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $134.08 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,628,719 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

