Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 0.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
KBE stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
- Daqo New Energy Is a Budding Chinese Value Play
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.