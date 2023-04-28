Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 0.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

