Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

