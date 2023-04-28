Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. 146,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.36 and a 200-day moving average of $239.19.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

