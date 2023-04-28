Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $201.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.